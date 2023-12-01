Listen Live
Toy Drop At Mcdonalds on 57th Street

Drop off your toys at Mcdonalds to help support Black Santa
  • Date/time: Dec 5, 3:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Venue: Mcdonalds on 57th Street
  • Address: 4802 W 57th St Indianapolis, IN 46254
Stop by Mcdonalds on 57th street (4802 W 57th St Indianapolis, IN 46254) on December 5th from 3PM – 7PM as WTLC will be onsite!

Bring some new toys to donate for other kids in need during the holiday season.

Let’s spread holiday cheer together!

