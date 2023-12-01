Toy Drop At Mcdonalds on 57th Street

- Date/time: Dec 5, 3:00pm to 7:00pm
- Venue: Mcdonalds on 57th Street
- Address: 4802 W 57th St Indianapolis, IN 46254
Stop by Mcdonalds on 57th street (4802 W 57th St Indianapolis, IN 46254) on December 5th from 3PM – 7PM as WTLC will be onsite!
Bring some new toys to donate for other kids in need during the holiday season.
Let’s spread holiday cheer together!
