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Get Tickets: Too Short Live in Indianapolis at La Flaca

Too Short is bringing his iconic sound and decades of hits to La Flaca at the Square on May 8, and it’s set to be a can’t-miss show for real hip-hop fans.

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Too Short at la flaca
  • Date/time: May 8, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: La Flaca at the Square
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN

Get Tickets: Too Short Live in Indianapolis at La Flaca

Indianapolis, get ready for a night of legendary West Coast hip-hop.

Too Short is bringing his iconic sound and decades of hits to La Flaca at the Square on May 8, and it’s set to be a can’t-miss show for real hip-hop fans.

Known for shaping the game with his signature flow and timeless records, Too Short has remained a staple in hip-hop culture, influencing generations while still delivering that same energy on stage.

Whether you grew up on his classics or tapped in later, this is your chance to experience one of the most recognizable voices in rap live and in person.

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