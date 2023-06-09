- Date/time: June 24th, 7:00pm to 10:15pm
- Venue: Ruoff Music Center
- Phone: (317) 776-8181
- Address: 12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, Indiana, 46060
Get Tickets here to see TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
More from 106.7 WTLC
-
Indiana State fair releases first wave of Hoosier Lottery Free Stage concert lineup
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250
-
Scheduled Sex Works
-
Amp Harris Celeb BBall Game 2011 [1]
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?