Teddy Riley & Friends at Legacy Fest Concert

Get ready for a legendary night of R&B, New Jack Swing, and timeless hits as music icon Teddy Riley takes the stage for the 2026 Legacy Fest Concert at the Historic Walker Theatre in Indianapolis.

As part of the Madam Walker Legacy Center’s Legacy Fest celebration, Teddy Riley will bring decades of music history to life, performing the songs and sounds that helped shape modern R&B and hip-hop. The evening will also feature special appearances by Guy 2.0 and Wreckx-N-Effect, making this a must-see event for fans of classic R&B and New Jack Swing.

Known as the architect of the New Jack Swing movement, Teddy Riley has produced and written hits for artists including Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, Keith Sweat, Guy, Blackstreet, and countless others. His influence can still be heard across today’s music landscape, making this performance a celebration of both music history and cultural legacy.

This special concert is part of Legacy Fest’s celebration of 99 years of art, culture, and community through the Madam Walker Legacy Center.

Don’t miss your chance to experience one of the most influential figures in R&B history live in concert alongside special guests for an unforgettable night in downtown Indianapolis.