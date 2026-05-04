Get Tickets: Southern Soul Concert with Love and R&B 106.7 WTLC

Southern Soul Concert with Love and R&B 106.7 WTLC

Get ready for a night made for grown folks and good vibes.

Love and R&B 106.7 WTLC is sending listeners to the Southern Soul Concert featuring Sir Charles Jones, Arthur Young, and Money Train live in concert. This is your chance to experience a night full of soulful music, electric performances, and unforgettable energy.

The concert takes place Saturday, May 16th at LaFlaca, located at 3733 Commercial Drive. If you love Southern Soul, this is a show you do not want to miss.

Listen to KG Smooth during Love and R&B all week long for your chance to win a pair of tickets. We are giving away tickets every night, so make sure you are locked in and ready when your name is called.