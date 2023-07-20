Listen Live
Shopper’s World With Karen Vaughn

Shoppers World Date: Sunday 7/30/23 @ 2p-4p Station: WLTC Talent: Karen Vaughn Store 15 (3700 S. East St)
  • Date/time: July 30th, 2:00pm to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Shoppers World
  • Address: 3700 S. East St, Plainfield, Indiana, 46168
Join WTLCFM at Shopper’s World with Karen Vaughn from 2PM-4PM on Sunday, July 30th for prizes, giveaways and to be registered to WIN a $50 gift card!

PLUS!

First 10 in line get a FREE backpack!

Spin Prize Wheel for $5 & $10 gift cards!

