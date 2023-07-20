- Date/time: July 30th, 2:00pm to 4:00pm
- Venue: Shoppers World
- Address: 3700 S. East St, Plainfield, Indiana, 46168
Join WTLCFM at Shopper’s World with Karen Vaughn from 2PM-4PM on Sunday, July 30th for prizes, giveaways and to be registered to WIN a $50 gift card!
PLUS!
First 10 in line get a FREE backpack!
Spin Prize Wheel for $5 & $10 gift cards!
