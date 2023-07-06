SHE. Event Indy Co

- Date/time: September 4th, 12:00am to September 16th, 11:59pm
- Venue: Indiana Convention Center
- Address: 100 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46225
- Web: More Info
Join us for the 9th annual Ubuntu Celebration…SHE. Presents WE welcoming all Indy entrepreneurs and community members. Come and enjoy a day full of excitement with us! We have networking opportunities, a fashion show, a hair show, and shopping available. Don’t miss out on seeing our talented kid entrepreneurs and if you’re an avid book lover, our first authors peer space event. The best part? It’s completely free to attend! Head over to Eventbrite and select your Culture Keeper tickets.
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + Juvenile & 112 Tickets!
-
The Jim Jones & Pusha T Rap Beef Is Heating Up
-
Praise Him? Fans React To Pharrell’s New Gospel Song “JOY (Unspeakable)”
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Andre 3000 Has A New Album On The Way
-
JULY is Minority Mental Health Month!