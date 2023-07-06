SHE. Event Indy Co

Join us for the 9th annual Ubuntu Celebration…SHE. Presents WE welcoming all Indy entrepreneurs and community members. Come and enjoy a day full of excitement with us! We have networking opportunities, a fashion show, a hair show, and shopping available. Don’t miss out on seeing our talented kid entrepreneurs and if you’re an avid book lover, our first authors peer space event. The best part? It’s completely free to attend! Head over to Eventbrite and select your Culture Keeper tickets.