SHE. Event Indy Co

SHE. Event Indy Co
  Date/time: September 4th, 12:00am to September 16th, 11:59pm
  Venue: Indiana Convention Center
  Address: 100 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46225
  Web: More Info
Join us for the 9th annual Ubuntu Celebration…SHE. Presents WE welcoming all Indy entrepreneurs and community members.  Come and enjoy a day full of excitement with us! We have networking opportunities, a fashion show, a hair show, and shopping available. Don't miss out on seeing our talented kid entrepreneurs and if you're an avid book lover, our first authors peer space event. The best part? It's completely free to attend! Head over to Eventbrite and select your Culture Keeper tickets.

