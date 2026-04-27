Get Ticekts: Roses & Radiance Mother’s Day Brunch Experience

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and this year you can celebrate the queen in your life with something truly special.

Roses & Radiance is Indianapolis’ premier Mother’s Day brunch and VIP experience, bringing together elegance, relaxation, and unforgettable moments all in one place.

Hosted at the 910 North Event Center, this one-of-a-kind experience is designed to make every mother feel appreciated, celebrated, and pampered.

From bottomless mimosas to interactive experiences like a perfume bar where you can create your own signature scent and a flower bar to design your own arrangement, this is more than brunch—it’s a full experience.

Enjoy a full brunch spread featuring favorites like prime rib, salmon, fried chicken, an omelette station, waffle station, and more, all while taking in live entertainment from Kelli Antonette.

While the ladies enjoy the full VIP experience from 12PM to 1:30PM, the terrace will be open for men and children with entertainment before everyone comes together for brunch.