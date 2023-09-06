Radio One Career Fair At Martin University

- Date/time: Sep 20, 10:00am to 4:00pm
- Venue: Martin University
- Address: 2186 N Sherman Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Join Radio One, Martin University, & WTLCFM on Wednesday, September 20th from 10am to 4pm for the Radio One and Martin University Career Fair.
Get your foot in the door, have your resume reviewed by HR professionals, AND get a free headshot!
We will also be broadcasting live on location!
