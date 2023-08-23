Peterman Brothers Tailgate On Georgia Street | October 8th

- Date/time: Oct 8, 10:00am to 1:00pm
- Venue: Georgia Street
- Address: 126W E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN, 46225
- Web: https://indianapolis.petermanhvac.com/?location=9016139&campaign=15548160384&content=569275142059&keyword=peterman%20plumbing&gclid=Cj0KCQjw3JanBhCPARIsAJpXTx6f4s8rDA5Z-LSzCYVAGM7dUygKTWTgPfIpLrVvPdJSjyQ2fKbYqHkaAlTeEALw_wcB
When it’s football season, that also means it’s tailgate season!
Prior to Colts home games plan on stopping by Georgia Street to visit with us and Peterman Brothers!
Beer – Fat Tire from New Belgium Brewing, live music, food, and yard games will all be onsite to keep you entertained before kickoff!
Let’s root the Colts on to a VICTORY!
Tailgate Event Date:
Colts vs Titans – October 8th | 10 AM – 1PM
Future Tailgate Event Date:
Colts vs Browns – October 22nd | 10 AM – 1PM
Colts vs Saints – October 29th | 10 AM – 1PM
Click Peterman Brothers logo to learn more about Peterman Brothers Heating/Cooling/Plumbing/Electrical Business!
You won’t regret it!
