- Date/time: Nov 19, 5:00pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: The Vogue
- Address: 6259 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Get your tickets for Passion at The Vogue on Nov 19th from 5pm- 9pm!
Part of the money will go to the Mozel sanders foundation to help feed people on Thanksgiving.
