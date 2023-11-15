Listen Live
Back To Events

Passion At The Vogue

Add to Calendar
Passion At The Vogue. Nov 19th 5pm- 9pm to benefit mozel sanders
  • Date/time: Nov 19, 5:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Venue: The Vogue
  • Address: 6259 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Get your tickets for Passion at The Vogue on Nov 19th from 5pm- 9pm!

Part of the money will go to the Mozel sanders foundation to help feed people on Thanksgiving.

Get tickets button for WTLc and Hot 1009 when entering events

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending Now

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close