MS. PAT AT CLOWES

- Date/time: September 9th, 7:00pm
- Venue: The Clowes Hall
- Address: 4602 Sunset Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46208
- Web: More Info
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER NINETH – DONT MISS STAND UP COMEDY SUPERSTAR – MS PAT – BRINGING HER NEW TOUR – YA GIRL DONE MADE IT – TO THE LEGENDARY CLOWES MEMORIAL HALL – MS PAT – LIVE IN INDY FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER NINETH – GET TICKETS AND DETAILS AT BUTLER- ARTS – CENTER- DOT – ORG
