Miller Lite Carb Day is the ultimate turbo boost into the greatest weekend in racing! This high-octane party features some of the most exciting action on (and off) the track as the world revs its engines for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

The Carb Day General Admission ticket will provide the opportunity to move between the IMS infield viewing mounds and first-come, first-served access to selected grandstands to view racing action from different vantage points. The ticket also includes General Admission access to the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert, featuring George Thorogood & The Destroyers who will be joined by special guest Gin Blossoms to open the show.