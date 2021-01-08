Living the Dream

Indiana Wesleyan University will host its eighth annual MLK Celebration and first MLK Virtual Celebration honoring Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. This special virtual event will honor King’s legacy with scripture and song.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. featuring music from celebrated choirs and voices of:

Eastern Star Church, Indianapolis, IN;

Zion Global Ministries-Judah Choir, West Chester, OH;

Light of the World Christian Church Choir, Indianapolis, IN;

Phoenix Park-Kim, Marion, IN.

Also featured will be Pastor Kenneth E. Sullivan Jr., Indianapolis, IN, and Dr. Debby Flickinger, Pleasant Hill, CA, sharing in the remembrance of Dr. King in word.

Dr. Joanne Barnes, dean of the Graduate School at IWU and MLK committee chair, stated that it would be easy to put the celebration on hold during the ongoing pandemic, but the event means too much to the communities and students the University serves to do that. “No matter the modality or venue, our desire is to honor Dr. King’s dream,” said Barnes. “2020 has been a year that brought opportunities for change and social justice. This special time together will help us to continue to move towards reconciliation and bring light where there is darkness. Diversity and inclusion bind us together. As Martin Luther King, Jr. stated ‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that’.”

IWU’s hope is that this celebration, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will continue to unite us and bring us hope.

For more information and to join our virtual celebration, visit indwes.edu/mlk

Also On 106.7 WTLC: