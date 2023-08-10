Janelle Monáe AT OLD NATIONAL 2023

- Date/time: Aug 10, 7:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Old National Centre
- Address: Indianapolis Indianapolis, IN
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure Tour on Sunday, September 10 at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre!
More from 106.7 WTLC
-
Tory Lanez Gets 10 Years, Twitter Gets Loose With Jokes
-
Remembering ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud As A Loving, Humorous, & Beautiful Human [Gallery]
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250!
-
Join The @1067WTLC Mobile Text Club! #TeamWTLC
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin
-
Eskenazi Health's Back to School Vaccine Health Fair Event!
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
JULY is Minority Mental Health Month!