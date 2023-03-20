- Date/time: March 29th, 5:30pm to 7:30pm
- Venue: AMP at 16 Tech
- Web: More Info
Join us as we celebrate dynamic women across the Indianapolis area during our InspireHER Reception and Awards. Cheers to all our honorees.
