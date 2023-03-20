Back To Events

InspireHER Reception and Awards

Women's History Month Networking Reception
  • Date/time: March 29th, 5:30pm to 7:30pm
  • Venue: AMP at 16 Tech
Women's History Month Networking Reception

Join us as we celebrate dynamic women across the Indianapolis area during our InspireHER Reception and Awards. Cheers to all our honorees.

