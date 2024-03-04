Listen Live
Inspire HER Women’s History Month Reception!

  • Date/time: Mar 19, 5:00pm to 7:30pm
  • Venue: Indiana Repertory Theatre
  • Address: 140 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Over the past two weeks WTLCFM has been paying tribute to the remarkable women who enrich the fabric of the Indianapolis society.

CLICK HERE to check out our honorees!

Inspire HER is a testament to the unwavering strength, grace, and dedication exemplified by these exceptional individuals.

Join us on March 19th from 5-7:30pm at the Indiana Repertory Theatre to help us recognize the women who inspire us all in person.

Together, we will celebrate their enduring legacy and profound impact on shaping a more inclusive and empowered future.

