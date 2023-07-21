Indiana State Fair – The State That Grew Basketball

- Date/time: July 28th, 12:00am to 11:59pm
- Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
Make a fast break to the 2023 Indiana State Fair as we celebrate The State That Grew the Game of Basketball, presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment.
Bring your starting lineup for fun that’s as memorable as a buzzer-beater!
Step into ‘The Gym’ at the Indiana State Fair and experience the ultimate basketball exhibit!
Explore the history of Indiana basketball, see iconic memorabilia and activations from the Pacers, Fever, and Hoosiers movie, shoot hoops on a half-court, and get a selfie with the world’s largest bouncing basketball.
Fun for all ages!
