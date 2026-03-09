IBE Summer Celebration Music Heritage Festival Returns to Indianapolis

The Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration is bringing one of the biggest nights of R&B and soul back to the city with the return of the Music Heritage Festival.



This year’s outdoor concert will feature an unforgettable lineup headlined by Kem, along with performances from October London, King George, and the legendary funk and R&B group Midnight Star. A special guest performer will also be announced.



The Music Heritage Festival has become a signature event during Summer Celebration weekend, bringing thousands of music fans together for a night of timeless hits, smooth vocals, and an electric outdoor concert atmosphere.



Lineup

Performing live:

• Kem

• October London

• King George

• Midnight Star

• Special Guest (To Be Announced)



Tickets for the Music Heritage Festival go on sale:

Friday, March 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM

Tickets will be available at:

SummerCelebration.net

Ticketmaster.com



Win Tickets Before They Go On Sale

Listeners will have the chance to win tickets before they go on sale this week with Karen Vaughn. Tune in for your opportunity to secure your spot at one of the biggest R&B events of the summer before tickets become available to the public.



About Summer Celebration



The Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration is one of the nation’s largest cultural festivals, bringing together thousands of attendees each year for concerts, community events, networking opportunities, and celebrations of Black culture, music, and excellence.



The Music Heritage Festival remains one of the most anticipated events of the entire weekend.

