IBA Spring Career Fair 2024

- Date/time: Mar 23, 2:00pm to 4:30pm
- Venue: 502 East Event Centre
- Address: 502 E Carmel Dr, Carmel, IN 46032
More than 100 Indiana radio and TV stations are attending the Spring 2024 Indiana Broadcasters Association Career Fair this year!
The event takes place on March 23rd from 2:00PM to 4:30PM Eastern at 502 East Event Center in Carmel, IN.
Free parking is available.
Job seekers should come prepared with examples of their work, a current resume, and should also “dress for success” for on-site job interviews to fill some 100 openings in Indiana radio and TV stations.
Your Broadcast Career Starts Here!
-
Cash Blast!
-
Make Mondays Magical with WTLC's Cash Blast Contest!
-
$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne About to Expire
-
Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions
-
Celebrate Women’s History Month with WTLC’S Inspire HER Honorees!
-
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day
-
Mike Pence won’t Endorse Donald Trump for President
-
Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account