Listen Live
Back To Events

Heartland International Film Festival

Add to Calendar
Heartland International Film Festival on October 5th -15th
  • Date/time: Oct 5, 12:00am to Nov 15, 11:00pm
  • Venue: Heartland Film
  • Address: 8950 Otis Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46216
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

You’ll be captivated by the 120+ mesmerizing movies at the 32nd Heartland International Film Festival this October 5-15!

The 11-day festival hosts screenings at five theaters around the Indianapolis area and virtually. From local films to blockbuster sneak peeks, you won’t be able to look away from the #HIFF32 lineup!

Fest passes, ticket packs and individual tickets are available now! 

Buy Tickets HERE!

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending Now

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close