- Date/time: Oct 5, 12:00am to Nov 15, 11:00pm
- Venue: Heartland Film
- Address: 8950 Otis Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46216
You’ll be captivated by the 120+ mesmerizing movies at the 32nd Heartland International Film Festival this October 5-15!
The 11-day festival hosts screenings at five theaters around the Indianapolis area and virtually. From local films to blockbuster sneak peeks, you won’t be able to look away from the #HIFF32 lineup!
Fest passes, ticket packs and individual tickets are available now!
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Indianapolis Circle City Classic Weekend
-
September is National Suicide Prevention Month
-
Damon Wayans Jr. Breaks Silence About Dwyane Wade’s Love Child with His Baby Mama
-
Halle Berry Says Drake Used Her Photo For “Slime You Out” Cover Art After She Declined, Social Media Reacts
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin
-
Football to Film: Marshawn Lynch Starring in Raunchy New Comedy “Bottoms” [TRAILER]
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?