Heartland Film Festival

Rise and shine! The Academy Award®-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival is back with sʼmore short film fun! The ultimate film adventure runs July 18 through 23, at Living Room Theaters, Newfields, the Fort Ben Cultural Campus, and virtually. With 165+ short films curated into 29 themed programs, there’s a short for everyone!

Attending Indy Shorts is as easy as burning a marshmallow! Individual tickets, five packs, and Fest Passes are available to purchase here or at any of our festival locations before the screening begins.

The Academy Award®-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival presented by Heartland Film is the largest shorts festival in the Midwest, running in Indianapolis, Indiana, since 2018! Originally an expansion to the Heartland International Film Festival, Indy Shorts has become its own six-day summer festival that celebrates the unique, creative and captivating art of short films in a wide range of categories, including horror, comedy, documentary, narrative, animated, and more!

MovieMaker Magazine named Indy Shorts International Film Festival one of the top 20 Best Short Film Festivals in the World for 2022.

Indy Shorts is one of only 34 festivals in the world to have earned the special designation of being a qualifying festival for the Academy Awards® for all three Short Film categories: Live Action, Documentary, and Animation. This means the winner of the Indy Shorts Grand Prize for Best Narrative Short, Grand Prize for Best Documentary Short, and Grand Prize for Best Animated Short will qualify for consideration in the designated short film category of the Annual Academy Awards® without the standard theatrical run, provided the film otherwise complies with the Academy rules. Over the years, 33 short films featured at Indy Shorts/HIFF have been nominated, with 10 going on to win Oscars®!

Our mission to curate, promote and celebrate thoughtful and engaging films from diverse perspectives remains at the forefront of everything we do. This past year, we were able to award more than $30,000 in cash prizes and present over 200 films at indoor, outdoor, and virtual screenings.

2023 marks the Sixth Annual Indy Shorts International Film Festival, and we are so excited to celebrate with you! Stay tuned on our social media @HeartlandFilm for the latest updates on our upcoming Indy Shorts! #IndyShorts2023