- Date/time: July 13th to July 16th
- Venue: Indiana Convention Center
- Address: Halls J & K, Indianapolis, IN
The Healthful Living, Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair will be at the
INDIANA CONVENTION CENTER – HALLS J&K on July 13-16, 2023!
NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED!
Over $3,500 in FREE screenings available!
60 vendors providing information for adults & youth, education and screenings on site!
Go to ➡ https://www.inbmhf.com for more info on 👇👇👇
IMMUNIZATIONS / VACCINATIONS, EDUCATION, FREE SCREENINGS, BIRTH CERTIFICATES / VITAL RECORDS, & BLOOD DONATION
JULY 13 | 4 PM – 8 PM
JULY 14 | 1 PM – 7 PM
JULY 15 | 10 AM – 8 PM
JULY 16 | 12 PM – 6 PM
