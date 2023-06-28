Listen Live
Healthful Living, Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair!

Healthy Living, Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair!
  • Date/time: July 13th to July 16th
  • Venue: Indiana Convention Center
  • Address: Halls J & K, Indianapolis, IN
The Healthful Living, Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair will be at the
INDIANA CONVENTION CENTER – HALLS J&K on July 13-16, 2023!

NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED!

Over $3,500 in FREE screenings available!

60 vendors providing information for adults & youth, education and screenings on site!

Go to  ➡ https://www.inbmhf.com for more info on 👇👇👇

IMMUNIZATIONS / VACCINATIONS, EDUCATION, FREE SCREENINGS, BIRTH CERTIFICATES / VITAL RECORDS, & BLOOD DONATION 

 

 

JULY 13 | 4 PM – 8 PM

JULY 14 | 1 PM – 7 PM

JULY 15 | 10 AM – 8 PM

JULY 16 | 12 PM – 6 PM

 

 

