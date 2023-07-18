Haunted Mansion Screening 2023

HAUNTED MANSION – OPENING IN THEATERS JULY 28

INSPIRED BY THE CLASSIC THEME PARK ATTRACTION AND FEATURING AN ALL-STAR ENSEMBLE CAST INCLUDING LAKEITH STANFIELD, TIFFANY HADDISH, OWEN WILSON, DANNY DEVITO, ROSARIO DAWSON,

CHASE W. DILLON AND DANIEL LEVY, WITH JAMIE LEE CURTIS AND JARED LETO AS THE HATBOX GHOST

Directed by Justin Simien, the film features an all-star cast ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, and Daniel Levy, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost.

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film’s producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

