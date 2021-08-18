Back To Events

Gospel Music Festival Featuring Hezekiah Walker

  • Date/time: August 22nd, 7:30pm to 10:30pm
  • Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds
  • Web: More Info
Bishop Hezekiah Xzavier Walker, Jr. is a Grammy Award-winning gospel music artist, founder and leader of the Love Fellowship Choir (LFC), and Pastor and Bishop of the Love Fellowship Tabernacle.

For more than thirty years, Stellar and GRAMMY® Award winner, Hezekiah Walker, has a track record of delivering music that serves as anthems of hope and inspiration for the church. His catalog of songs has garnered national and international acclaim.

