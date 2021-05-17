Back To Events

First Annual Teen Emotional and Mental Understanding Fair

Add to Calendar
E.M.U. Mental Health Campaign Graphics
  • Date/time: May 23rd, 12:00pm to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Riverside Park and Family Center
  • Address: 2420 E. Riverside Drive
  • Web: More Info
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Join 106.7 WTLC, The Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council, and the Marion County Commission on Youth for the First Annual Teen Emotional and Mental Understanding Fair on Sunday, May 23rd at Riverside Park and Family Center. A Day of entertainment, guest speakers, and important mental health information.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Attention Indianapolis Teens!

According to Mental Health America, young people are struggling the most with their mental wellbeing. Did you know that during the COVID-19 pandemic, youth ages 11 to 17 have been more likely than any other age group to report moderate to severe symptoms of anxiety and depression? We want to help change that!

Join us May 23, 2021, from noon – 4 pm for the first annual Teen Emotional and Mental Understanding Fair at Riverside Park and Family Center. This event is hosted by the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council, Marion County Commission on Youth, the City of Indianapolis Mayor’s Office, and The Lilly Endowment Foundation. This event will be full of fun, entertainment, and important mental health information. Come experience live DJ performances, teen-led panel discussions, guest speakers, and a host of vendors. We would love for you to join us!

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
White Man Assaults A Police Officer And Lives To See His Court Date
 2 days ago
05.21.21
Former Residence Of Celebrated Writer Lorraine Hansberry Is Now A National Historic Place
 2 days ago
05.21.21
Russell Simmons Sues Ex-Wife Kimora Lee Simmons For Allegedly Stealing Stock Shares For Current Husband’s Legal Woes
 2 days ago
05.21.21
The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 16 ” Nice Guys”
 2 days ago
05.20.21
Cuteness Overload: 2 Year Old Kaavia James Unboxed A Valentino Purse That Costs More Than My NYC Rent
 2 days ago
05.20.21
Hot Boy Summer: Twitter Goes Wild Over Jidenna’s New Look
 2 days ago
05.20.21
Ari Lennox Set The Internet Ablaze In Her Lastest Instagram Pic
 3 days ago
05.20.21
15 itemsApple TV + : Illustration
15 Shows To Binge On Netflix + Hulu To Unlock Your Home’s Hidden Potential
 3 days ago
05.20.21
15 items
RIP Paul Mooney: 15 Hilarious & Touching Quotes From The Legendary Comic
 3 days ago
05.20.21
Billy Porter Reveals He’s HIV Positive: ‘I’ve Been Carrying This Around For 14 Years”
 3 days ago
05.19.21
Issa Rae Credits Nipsey Hussle For Mending Her Relationship With Lauren London
 4 days ago
05.19.21
Freeway Opens Up About Passing of his Son Jihad Pridgen
 4 days ago
05.19.21
Is Your Girlfriend Picking Up If Michael B. Jordan Calls? [VOTE]
 4 days ago
05.19.21
Issa Rae Shows Us Who’s The Boss On The June Cover Issue Of Vanity Fair
 4 days ago
05.19.21
Photos
Close