Fiesta Indy 2023

Fiesta Indy 2023
  • Date/time: Sep 16, 12:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Richard G Lugar Plaza
  • Address: 200 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN, 46204
JOIN HOT 100.9, HORIZON BANK, AND LA PLAZA FOR FIESTA PRESENTED BY HONDA INDIANAPOLIS 2023, SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 16TH AT LUGAR PLAZA.  A DAY OF MUSIC, AUTHENTIC FOOD AND FAMILY ACTIVITIES FREE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY.

About FIESTA Indianapolis:

Since 1980, La Plaza’s FIESTA Indianapolis has been the premier Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in Indiana, bringing together a vibrant and diverse community and enhancing the cultural fabric of Indianapolis. Thousands of Hoosiers join FIESTA Indianapolis every year, where they enjoy a day of music, dancing, food, children’s activities, a health and wellness fair, and community service booths.

This free, family event is held in September in downtown Indianapolis.

The main objectives of La Plaza’s FIESTA Indianapolis are:

• To celebrate and share the Hispanic culture with the entire community

• Enhance the cultural fabric of the city

• Expand Cultural Tourism in Indianapolis

• Disseminate information to the Hispanic Community

FIESTA Indianapolis celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month and the Latino community in Indiana.

