Fiesta Indy 2023

- Date/time: Sep 16, 12:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Richard G Lugar Plaza
- Address: 200 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN, 46204
JOIN HOT 100.9, HORIZON BANK, AND LA PLAZA FOR FIESTA PRESENTED BY HONDA INDIANAPOLIS 2023, SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 16TH AT LUGAR PLAZA. A DAY OF MUSIC, AUTHENTIC FOOD AND FAMILY ACTIVITIES FREE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY.
About FIESTA Indianapolis:
Since 1980, La Plaza’s FIESTA Indianapolis has been the premier Hispanic Heritage Month celebration in Indiana, bringing together a vibrant and diverse community and enhancing the cultural fabric of Indianapolis. Thousands of Hoosiers join FIESTA Indianapolis every year, where they enjoy a day of music, dancing, food, children’s activities, a health and wellness fair, and community service booths.
This free, family event is held in September in downtown Indianapolis.
The main objectives of La Plaza’s FIESTA Indianapolis are:
• To celebrate and share the Hispanic culture with the entire community
• Enhance the cultural fabric of the city
• Expand Cultural Tourism in Indianapolis
• Disseminate information to the Hispanic Community
FIESTA Indianapolis celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month and the Latino community in Indiana.
-
HBO Cancels The Weeknd & Sam Levinson’s ‘The Idol’ After One Season, X Users Celebrate
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
September is National Suicide Prevention Month
-
CARESOURCE BACK TO SCHOOL OFFICIAL CONTEST
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250
-
Football to Film: Marshawn Lynch Starring in Raunchy New Comedy “Bottoms” [TRAILER]