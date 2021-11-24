AM 1310/92.7 FM/95.1 FM The Light Presents Faithful Fridays featuring Doctor Leonard Scott Sponsored by INHP

Join us on Friday, December 3rd, at 7:00 PM at the Madam Walker Legacy Center 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 with Doctor Leonard Scott. This Faithful Friday we will be hosted by Tony Lamont. This holiday edition of Faithful Friday will be a Toy Drive for our Black Santa Toy Drive.

Register now and secure your seats at the link below!

