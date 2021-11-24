Back To Events

Faithful Fridays Featuring Doctor Leonard Scott! Sponsored by INHP

Faithful Fridays - December
  • Date/time: December 3rd, 7:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Madam Walker Legacy Center
  • Address: 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, In, 46202
AM 1310/92.7 FM/95.1 FM The Light Presents Faithful Fridays featuring Doctor Leonard Scott Sponsored by INHP

Join us on Friday, December 3rd, at 7:00 PM at the Madam Walker Legacy Center 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 with Doctor Leonard Scott. This Faithful Friday we will be hosted by Tony Lamont. This holiday edition of Faithful Friday will be a Toy Drive for our Black Santa Toy Drive.

Register now and secure your seats at the link below!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR FREE AND SECURE YOUR SEAT

Close