Back To Events

Faithful Fridays Featuring Antwan Jenkins & Camp Fire

Add to Calendar
Faithful Fridays Featuring Antwan Jenkins & Camp Fire
  • Date/time: April 29th, 7:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Venue: Temple of Praise Assembly
  • Address: 3969 Meadows Drive, Indianapolis, IN, 46202
  • Web: More Info
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Join The Light and WTLC-FM for the return of Faithful Fridays at the Temple of Praise Assembly (3969 Meadows Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46206). Featuring Antwan Jenkins & Camp Fire. Guest appearance by the Temple of Praise Assembly Choir and hosted by Tony Lamont.

Faithful Fridays returns on April 29th from 7pm-9pm, brought to you from INHP

CLICK HERE AND REGISTER TO ATTEND

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

Ben Crump Hired As Attorney For Family Of Teen Who Died In “Orlando Free Fall” Accident

 1 day ago
03.29.22

Top 5 Will Smith vs Chris Rock Tweets From the 2022 Oscars

 1 day ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars

 2 days ago
03.28.22

Top 5 Jaw Dropping Moments of The 2022 Academy Awards

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Oscar Winner Questlove Recalls “Belly Laugh” After Confusing Barack Obama For A Postmates Driver

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Donald Glover Confirms Malia Obama On Writing Team for New Amazon Show

 2 days ago
03.28.22

Despite The Slap, History Was Made During The 94th Academy Awards, Full List of Winners

 2 days ago
03.29.22

From Tears to Pride To Slaps: The Best & Worst Moments From the 2022 Oscars

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Diddy Says All Is Well Between Will Smith & Chris Rock

 2 days ago
03.28.22

Here’s What You Don’t Know About the History of Will Smith and Chris Rock

 2 days ago
03.28.22
Photos
Close