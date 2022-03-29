Faithful Fridays Featuring Antwan Jenkins & Camp Fire

Join The Light and WTLC-FM for the return of Faithful Fridays at the Temple of Praise Assembly (3969 Meadows Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46206). Featuring Antwan Jenkins & Camp Fire. Guest appearance by the Temple of Praise Assembly Choir and hosted by Tony Lamont.

Faithful Fridays returns on April 29th from 7pm-9pm, brought to you from INHP

