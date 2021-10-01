Back To Events

Faithful Fridays: Andraye Speed & Co.

Add to Calendar
Faithful Fridays: Andraye Speed & Co.
  • Date/time: October 8th, 6:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Venue: Madam Walker Legacy Center
  • Address: 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46202
  • Web: More Info
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Guests are invited to enjoy an inspiring, FREE monthly praise break at the MWLC featuring conversation and live performances by local and national gospel artists. This event kicks-off with the rejoiceful sounds of Andraye Speed & Co. This event is presented by AM 1310 The Light and will be held in the Grand Ballroom.
Advanced registration is required.

Click Here To Register!

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest

The Next Episode: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige & Kendrick Lamar Confirmed For Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show

 1 day ago
09.10.44

Issa Rae Shares ‘Insecure’ Trailer for Final Season

 2 days ago
06.04.44
10 items

Daz Dillinger Claims Jada Pinkett Smith Was Creeping With Late Kriss Kross Rapper Chris Kelly When He Was A Teen

 2 days ago
06.06.44

Jada And Willow Smith Both Reveal They’ve Considered Getting A BBL In The Past

 2 days ago
06.30.44
15 items

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Shares Karen Moment She Had With Denzel Washington, Black Twitter Gathers Her

 2 days ago
06.08.44

Philly Man Battles a Florida Alligator & Becomes Hero!

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Wendy Williams’ Show Delayed Again Due To ‘Ongoing Medical Issues’

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Gabrielle Union Says She Drops $20K At The Strip Club

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Jay-Z & His Legal Team Seek “Compassionate Release” For Fan Serving 20 Years In Prison On Weed Charge

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Bill Cosby Throws Support Behind Boosie Badazz’ ‘My Struggle’ Movie: ‘Make Him A Box Office Success’

 2 days ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close