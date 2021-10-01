Faithful Fridays: Andraye Speed & Co.

- Date/time: October 8th, 6:00pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: Madam Walker Legacy Center
- Address: 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46202
- Web: More Info
Guests are invited to enjoy an inspiring, FREE monthly praise break at the MWLC featuring conversation and live performances by local and national gospel artists. This event kicks-off with the rejoiceful sounds of Andraye Speed & Co. This event is presented by AM 1310 The Light and will be held in the Grand Ballroom.
Advanced registration is required.
