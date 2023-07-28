Listen Live
Eskenazi Health’s Back to School Vaccine Health Fair Event!

Eskenazi Westside
  • Date/time: August 12th, 10:00am to 2:00pm
  • Venue: Eskenazi Health Center
  • Address: W. 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN
Join the Eskenazi Health team at Eskenazi Health Center West 38th Street on Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine.

 – Other free health screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, oral health and more will be provided.
 – Free sports physicals for kids ages 10 – 18 will be available from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Talk to qualified health professionals and get information on mental health, health insurance, adolescent health, women’s health, nutrition and more. There will also be on-site games and entertainment.

