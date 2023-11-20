Eskenazi Health Insurance Fair and Vaccination Event

- Date/time: Dec 2, 10:00am to 2:00pm
- Venue: Eskenazi Health Downtown campus
- Address: 720 Eskenazi Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Radio One & Eskenazi Health encourage you to get regular check-ups and screenings because prevention and early detection is the best way to stay healthy. You can take better care of yourself and your loved by choosing the right health care coverage. Join Radio One on Saturday December 2 from 10a-2p at the Eskenazi Health Downtown campus to learn more about your options for health care coverage. Eskenazi Health will have representatives onsite to available to assist in all things Marketplace and Medicaid, including eligibility. During the event you can also indulge in a little self-care – by updating your vaccines. COVID and flu vaccines are available at the event. Vaccines can keep you and your whole family from getting seriously ill. Ages 6 months to senior can receive updated COVID for free whether you have insurance or not. Flu shots will also be available.
Take special care of yourself and your loved ones this holiday season-at Eskenazi Health Downtown Campus Saturday Dec 2 for help with Healthcare coverage, free COVID & FLU Vaccines.
For More information visit ekenazihealth.edu/events
-
Snoop Dogg Sends Social Media Ablaze After Declaring He’s Giving Up Smoking
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Terrence Howard Reveals How Little Money He Made From The Movie Hustle & Flow
-
André 3000 Set To Release First New Album in 17 Years, Social Media Responds
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Richard Roundtree Wins Living Legend Award At Indiana Black Expo July 2023
-
Blind Dates to New Heights: Meet Eagles Legend Jason Kelce’s Wife, Kylie Kelce
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40