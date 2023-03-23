- Date/time: April 8th, 10:00am to 1:00pm
- Venue: Indianapolis Colts Canal Playspace
- Address: 701 Canal Walk, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202
- Web: More Info
Bring your friends and family to the Downtown Canal for an Eggventure this spring!
Eggventure on the Canal offers several opportunities for explorers of all ages to join in the fun. This year’s event will be a scavenger hunt with several stops where participants will complete fun challenges and games to earn eggs. Walk, run, stroll, or bike between stops along the beautiful Downtown Canal. Those completing the entire hunt will receive a prize.
Eggventure on the Canal is FREE to the public and family (and dog) friendly. PRE-registration is preferred and you can do that HERE!
