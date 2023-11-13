Earth Wind & Fire And Chicago At Ruoff Music Center

- Date/time: Jul 20, 7:30pm to 10:30pm
- Venue: Ruoff Music Center
- Address: 12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN 46060
Earth Wind and Fire and Chicago are coming to Ruoff Music Center on July 20th, 2024!
Showtime starts at 7:30!
