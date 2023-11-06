Downtown Indy Circle Of Lights Presented By IBEW 481

- Date/time: Nov 24, 5:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Monument Circle Downtown Indianapolis!
The Downtown Indy Inc. Circle of Lights® presented by IBEW 481 – Indy’s most time-honored holiday tradition – celebrates its 61st anniversary on Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving. Join us on Monument Circle to watch the Soldiers and Sailors Monument illuminate with festive decor and energy.
Please note that our event is earlier than year’s past.
5:00 PM Festivities begin with a live DJ
5:30-8:00 PM Vendors and other activities will open
6:00-7:00 PM The lighting ceremony
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Kokomo Mayor Shares Thoughts on UAW and Stellantis Tentative Deal
-
Pied Piper Of R&B: 10 Songs You Probably Didn't Know R. Kelly Wrote
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Do Women Prefer Oral Sex Over Actual Intercourse?
-
Pam Grier Reveals Intimate Details About Richard Pryor
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 & Deon Cole Tickets
-
Illegal gambling ring inside local barber shop shut down, organizer charged