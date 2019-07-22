Don’t Miss The Wiz Musical!

The 1978 musical The Wiz is one of the most beloved and treasured classic musicals of all time. Being a re-imagined version of another world-renowned classic, The Wizard of Oz, how can it not be? Not to mention, the original film had a star-studded cast featuring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson and many more pop culture icons of our decade and ran for 1,672 performances during its original Broadway run. The Wiz is a refreshing unique take on Dorothy’s journey through Oz.

The Tony award winning musical takes from the classic story of The Wizard of Oz and reimagines it through the lens of an Urban Culture. Taking cues from soul, gospel, and rock music, The Wiz, is a modern classic that is a delight for all ages. The familiar story of Dorothy’s journey through Oz- being adapted in a way that’s inclusive to a broader audience takes its place in theatre history as one of the few Broadway musicals featuring soulful singing, acting, and dancing in vivid colors by an all Urban cast during its “initial “premiere run and is socially received by all ages and audiences.

Dates/Times:

September 28, 2019 at 3pm and 8pm

September 29, 2019 at 4p

October 5, 2019 at 8p

October 6, 2019 at 4p

Call the Box office at 317-294-7005 or buy tickets at www.ipacindy.tix.com

