Deon Cole To Perform At The Egyptian Room

Deon Cole: My New Normal Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre Saturday, October 28
  • Date/time: Oct 28, 8:00pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: Egyptian Room in the Old National Centre
  • Address: 502 N New Jersey St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Deon Cole on his My New Normal Tour is coming to the Egyptian Room At Old National Centre on Saturday, October 28!

