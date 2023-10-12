Citizens Energy Group is proud to host Community Resource Day featuring community organizations, local businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions and much more, with one goal in mind: connecting you, our Central Indiana neighbors, to the resources you need to thrive.

Join us for free hot dogs and chips, appearances by the Colts Cheerleaders and Blue, and fun activities for kids such as face painting, touch-a-truck experiences, and more.

You can also connect with Citizens employees to learn more about energy assistance, job openings, and how to be more energy efficient!