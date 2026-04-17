Don’t miss the Community Day Health Fair at Eskenazi Health Center Grassy Creek! 🎉

Join us Saturday, May 2nd at Eskenazi Health Center Grassy Creek for FREE blood pressure + vision checks, preventative dental care, and the chance to mingle with local partners while learning more about the variety of health services offered by Eskenazi Health.

Stop by from 11AM-3PM and enjoy activities for the whole family including:

👉 games & entertainment

👉 giveaways

👉 music & more!