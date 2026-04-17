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Community Day Health Fair at Eskenazi Health Center Grassy Creek

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Eskenazi Health Fair 2026 - May 2
  • Date/time: May 2, 11:00am to 3:00pm
  • Venue: Eskenazi Health Center Grassy Creek
  • Address: 9443 E. 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN

Don’t miss the Community Day Health Fair at Eskenazi Health Center Grassy Creek! 🎉

Join us Saturday, May 2nd at Eskenazi Health Center Grassy Creek for FREE blood pressure + vision checks, preventative dental care, and the chance to mingle with local partners while learning more about the variety of health services offered by Eskenazi Health.

Stop by from 11AM-3PM and enjoy activities for the whole family including:

 👉 games & entertainment

👉 giveaways

👉 music & more!

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