- Date/time: May 2, 11:00am to 3:00pm
- Venue: Eskenazi Health Center Grassy Creek
- Address: 9443 E. 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN
Don’t miss the Community Day Health Fair at Eskenazi Health Center Grassy Creek! 🎉
Join us Saturday, May 2nd at Eskenazi Health Center Grassy Creek for FREE blood pressure + vision checks, preventative dental care, and the chance to mingle with local partners while learning more about the variety of health services offered by Eskenazi Health.
Stop by from 11AM-3PM and enjoy activities for the whole family including:
👉 games & entertainment
👉 giveaways
👉 music & more!
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