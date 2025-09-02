Listen Live
Circle City Classic Pre-game 2025

CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC GAME 2025
  • Date/time: Sep 27, 11:00am
  • Address: Outside Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN
Circle City Classic Pre-Game 2025

The party starts BEFORE kickoff! Join us for the official Circle City Classic Pre-Game outside Lucas Oil Stadium — the ultimate tailgate-style celebration of music, food, and culture.

 Live DJs, marching bands, food trucks, and a vendor village
Meet fans, alumni, and community leaders repping their HBCUs
Games, giveaways, and non-stop energy leading right into the Classic

Admission: FREE with game day fun for the whole family

Get your crew together and rep your school colors — this is where the Classic weekend vibes take over the city!

