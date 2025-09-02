Circle City Classic Parade 2025



THE CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC PARADE IN DOWNTOWN INDIANAPOLIS!

The streets of downtown Indianapolis will come alive with the sound of bands, floats, dancers, and community spirit as the Circle City Classic Parade makes its return! 🎉 This year’s Grand Marshal is none other than Rotimi—the multi-talented singer, actor and star bringing even more excitement to the city!

Expect marching bands, community groups, dance teams and special guests as Indy celebrates HBCU pride and Black excellence. 🙌🏿 Kick off your Classic weekend with the parade, then head into Lucas Oil Stadium for the big game. It’s tradition, it’s culture, it’s the Circle City Classic! ✨

