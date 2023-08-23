- Date/time: Sep 23, 3:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Phone: (317) 262-8600
- Address: 500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46225
- Web: https://www.ticketmaster.com/circle-city-classic-indianapolis-indiana-09-23-2023/event/05005
WINNER RECEIVES: A PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC FEATURING MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY AND NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 23RD AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM. TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT THE BOX OFFICE AND TICKETMASTER.COM
