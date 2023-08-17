CHRIS TUCKER AT OLD NATIONAL CENTRE 2023

- Date/time: Dec 2, 12:00am to Jan 1, 12:00am
- Venue: Old National Centre
- Phone: (317) 231-0000
- Address: 502 N New Jersey St, Indianapolis, IN, 46204
- Web: https://concerts.livenation.com/chris-tucker-the-legend-tour-2023-indianapolis-indiana-12-02-2023/event/05005F07BC972815
Come on out to see Chris Tucker at the Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre on Saturday, December 2, 2023! Click Here for tickets!
More from 106.7 WTLC
-
Tory Lanez Gets 10 Years, Twitter Gets Loose With Jokes
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jodeci, SWV, & Dru Hill Live at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
-
Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Share Adorable Shot Of Their Baby Boy True Legend Harris-Dupart
-
Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Natural Hair + More Celebrities Who’ve Shared Their Natural Hair Journey
-
Eskenazi Health's Back to School Vaccine Health Fair Event!
-
These Celebrities Turned Up At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ In ATL
-
Join The @1067WTLC Mobile Text Club! #TeamWTLC