Black Santa Toy Drive With Karen Vaughn – November 21st

Black Santa Toy Drive With Karen Vaughn

Celebrate the season of giving with Karen’s show on WTLC LIVE on location at McDonalds!

Stop by and enjoy the great music as we collect new, unwrapped toys to ensure every child experiences the joy of Christmas.

Your donation can bring a smile to a child’s face this holiday season!

Date: Friday, November 21

Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: 6056 W 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46278