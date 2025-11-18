Listen Live
Black Santa Toy Drive With Karen Vaughn – November 21st

Karen Vaughn Black Santa Toy Drive Christmas
  • Date/time: Nov 21, 10:00am to 3:00pm
  • Venue: McDonalds
  • Address: 6056 W 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46278

Black Santa Toy Drive With Karen Vaughn

Celebrate the season of giving with Karen’s show on WTLC LIVE on location at McDonalds!

Stop by and enjoy the great music as we collect new, unwrapped toys to ensure every child experiences the joy of Christmas.

Your donation can bring a smile to a child’s face this holiday season!

Date: Friday, November 21

Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: 6056 W 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46278

