Black Santa Toy Drive At The Madam Walker Theatre!

- Date/time: Dec 16, 10:00am to 1:00pm
- Venue: Madam Walker Theatre
- Address: 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
He’s made his list, and he’s checked it twice! Black Santa is coming to town!
Come out with your family and take a free picture with Santa Claus! Black Santa will be at the Madame Walker Theatre on Saturday, December 16th from 10 am to 1pm.
Come kick off the holiday season with us!
Kids under the age of 13 will receive a toy.
*Child must be present to receive toy*
