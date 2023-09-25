Listen Live
Back Yard Boogie
  • Date/time: Sep 30, 2:00pm to Oct 1, 1:00am
  • Venue: 1'derful Bar & Grill
  • Address: 6880 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis, IN
Stop by 1’derful Bar & Grill on Saturday, September 30, 2023 for live music, food trucks, and sounds by DJ Marcus Wain.

