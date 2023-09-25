Back Yard Boogie

- Date/time: Sep 30, 2:00pm to Oct 1, 1:00am
- Venue: 1'derful Bar & Grill
- Address: 6880 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis, IN
Stop by 1’derful Bar & Grill on Saturday, September 30, 2023 for live music, food trucks, and sounds by DJ Marcus Wain.
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
September is National Suicide Prevention Month
-
Indianapolis Circle City Classic Weekend
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250
-
Damon Wayans Jr. Breaks Silence About Dwyane Wade’s Love Child with His Baby Mama
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin
-
Halle Berry Says Drake Used Her Photo For “Slime You Out” Cover Art After She Declined, Social Media Reacts
-
Football to Film: Marshawn Lynch Starring in Raunchy New Comedy “Bottoms” [TRAILER]