- Date/time: April 1st to April 30th
April Is National Minority Health Month! 🩺
Eskenazi Health & WTLC want to empower the health literacy of our communities this National Minority Health Month.
This year’s theme, Better Health Through Better Understanding, focuses on how meeting cultural and linguistic needs can improve health outcomes. When patients are provided with culturally and linguistically appropriate information, they are empowered to create healthier outcomes for themselves and their communities.
For more information visit ▶ https://minorityhealth.hhs.gov/nmhm/
