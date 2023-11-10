Listen Live
Advance Tickets For “Wish” Are On Sale Now

Wish A Walt Disney Pixar That is coming to thatres near you
  Date/time: Nov 20, 6:00pm to 11:00pm
  Venue: AMC Theatres
  Address: 4325 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217 
Premiere: Monday, November 20th, 6:00 PM, AMC Indy 17

Address: 4325 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217

ABOUT “WISH”

Advance tickets for “Wish” are on sale now, wherever tickets are sold.

With a nod to Walt Disney’s musical legacy as the company marks 100 years, Disney Animation’s “Wish” welcomes audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudykas Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (“Raya and the Last Dragon”), and produced by Peter Del Vecho(“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (“Encanto”). Jennifer Lee (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (“Night Sky,” “Manhunt”) are writers on the project.

