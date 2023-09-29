PACERS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES TWO CONCERTS SET FOR OCTOBER AT THE NEW BICENTENNIAL UNITY PLAZA

A night of Indianapolis Jazz with Hurricane and the Gang ft. Allison Victoria, Brandon Douthitt & Graham Helft

Wednesday, October 4th at 7pm

A portion of proceeds benefits the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation.

Hurricane and the Gang will bring the jazz and funk to downtown Indy along with a host of very special guests for a night of unforgettable sounds under the stars at downtown Indy’s favorite new hangout.

