- Date/time: Oct 4, 7:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Bicentennial Unity Plaza
- Address: 117 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN, 46204
PACERS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES TWO CONCERTS SET FOR OCTOBER AT THE NEW BICENTENNIAL UNITY PLAZA
A night of Indianapolis Jazz with Hurricane and the Gang ft. Allison Victoria, Brandon Douthitt & Graham Helft
Wednesday, October 4th at 7pm
A portion of proceeds benefits the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation.
Hurricane and the Gang will bring the jazz and funk to downtown Indy along with a host of very special guests for a night of unforgettable sounds under the stars at downtown Indy’s favorite new hangout.
