85 South: Spin The Block Comedy Tour

- Date/time: Sep 7, 7:00pm
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
85 South is bringing the Spin The Block Comedy Tour to Indy on September 7, 2025! Join Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean for a hilarious night of comedy.
