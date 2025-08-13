Listen Live
85 South: Spin The Block Comedy Tour

85 South Comedy Tour coming to Gainbrdige Fieldhouse
  • Date/time: Sep 7, 7:00pm
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
85 South is bringing the Spin The Block Comedy Tour to Indy on September 7, 2025! Join Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean for a hilarious night of comedy.

